May 19 1941 - June 17. 2019 Born to Al and Paloma Megard in Bellingham, WA. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Alvin, and sister, Louann. Survived by wife, Garnet of 55 years; sons, Richard, David and Kelly, stepsons, Steven and Vickie of Osburn, Idaho and Ken Diedrich; all grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved to travel in his RV. Lowell was a master carpenter and will be remembered by his story telling and sense of humour, and legacy of his skills around NW Washington. Family and friends are invited to his home at 890 Margie Ann Dr., Camano Island, WA Saturday, June 22, 2019; 12 noon to 3 p m for a celebration of his life.



May 19 1941 - June 17. 2019 Born to Al and Paloma Megard in Bellingham, WA. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Alvin, and sister, Louann. Survived by wife, Garnet of 55 years; sons, Richard, David and Kelly, stepsons, Steven and Vickie of Osburn, Idaho and Ken Diedrich; all grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved to travel in his RV. Lowell was a master carpenter and will be remembered by his story telling and sense of humour, and legacy of his skills around NW Washington. Family and friends are invited to his home at 890 Margie Ann Dr., Camano Island, WA Saturday, June 22, 2019; 12 noon to 3 p m for a celebration of his life. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 19, 2019

