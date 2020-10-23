Lucy Virginia (Haber) Tilton died on October 9, 2020. Lucy was born on January 6, 1931, in Milwaukee, WI to Matthew and Sophie Haber. She is survived by her son Russell Edward Tilton (Joan). Lucy was proud of her grandchildren, Matthew Tilton (Jessica), John Tilton (Jennifer), Paul Tilton (future DIL Sophia), Charles Tilton (Erica) and three step-grandchildren Andrew Cornwall (Keiko), Angela Wick (Chris), Valerie Rosser (Mark), and three great grandchildren (Connor, Olivia, Jack Tilton). She also leaves behind two nieces and two nephews and many good friends and neighbors who she cherished and helped.

Lucy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Tilton (1999); her son, Paul (Carolyn) Babcock Tilton (2016) ; her parents Matthew and Sophie Haber, brother Joe Haber and sister Stephanie Haber.

Charles and Lucy met through family members while Charles was serving in the Air Force. They dated a few times, eloped and were married at Grace Methodist Church in Harrisburg, PA on April 2, 1952. (They waited one day because they did not want to be married on April Fools Day.) Their romance flourished for 47 years.

Lucy will be remembered for her love of a good time, her silly jokes, her willingness to help others and her love of Jesus Christ. She loved her bible studies, church groups and talking about Jesus's love for us. She prayed daily for her family and friends.

A service will be held at Christian Reform Church, 13908 51st Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98271 on Saturday, November 14 at 11 a.m.

