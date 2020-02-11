July 30, 1942-November 14, 2019 Luis Moreno of Snohomish, WA went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 77. Born in Juárez, Mexico on July 30, 1942 where he lived most of his childhood, and grew up in El Paso, TX. He graduated from Long Beach Evening School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965. He met his beloved wife, Maria Gloria Moreno in El Paso, TX, and was married 39 years. He established and advanced his career with Boeing over 37 years working on the 747 and 777 aircraft carriers. A devoted, loving husband and father, Luis and Gloria raised their three wonderful daughters in Snohomish, WA. They were his greatest achievement. He took them on many camping adventures in California, Oregon, and the Pacific Northwest. He enjoyed prospecting for gold and rock hounding and was a member of the Everett Rock and Gem Club for 10+ years. He loved to share his rocks and the wondrous natural beauty around him. Luis also loved his organic garden and amazing landscape of beautiful colorful flowers. His loving heart, hard work ethic, joyful spirit, great memories, strength, courage, integrity, laughter he leaves behind will carry over a legacy that will forever grow and flourish in our hearts. He is survived by three daughters: Leticia, Maya, and Cynthia; his grandchildren: Danae, Briana, Amanda, Elle, Liv, Neve, Sam, Kit, Kadon; and great-grandson, Dylan; and his sisters: Teresa and Martha. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Gloria Moreno; his parents, Antonia and Guadalupe; and his two brothers: Guillermo, and Mario. He is loved by all and will be terribly missed. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 11, 2020