Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98823-1323 (360)-435-2509

Lulu Laurine Zook Sept. 10, 1929 - Sept. 24, 2019 Lulu Laurine Zook was born September 10, 1929 in Newberg, OR. She passed away at age 90 with family by her side, in Arlington, WA on September 24, 2019. Her last days were filled with love, kindness, care, singing and laughter provided by her family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman W. Zook; her parents, William and Maurine McCormick; and her brother, David McCormick. She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Vinson and Beverly Hunter; her children: Tamara Tuller (Rolly), Debie Gudgeon (Danny), Tonya Sanders (Ron) and N. Gregory Zook (Dawn); nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She left us with a legacy of love, forgiveness and faith in God. Laurine graduated from Spring Arbor College and Seattle Pacific University, taught school, raised a wonderful family and enjoyed serving in her church through overseas missions to Haiti, Burundi and South Africa, through Bible Study Fellowship, and through home Bible studies. She also enjoyed sailing, hiking, skiing, traveling, reading and entertaining. She was known for her smile and her hospitality. A memorial service will be held October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Arlington FM, 730 E. Highland Drive, Arlington, WA. Memorial gifts can be made to Arlington FM, Arlington Youth Dynamics and Free Methodist World Missions.





