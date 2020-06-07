Luther David Jonson February 16, 1948 - May 30, 2020 Luther David Jonson, 72, of Stanwood, Washington, passed away on May 30, 2020 in Stanwood, Washington after a battle with Multiple Myeloma. Luther was born February 16, 1948 to Ivar and Gay Jonson in Bellingham, Washington. He grew up on a small farm in Ferndale in a family of eight children, and moved to Stanwood at age 15, where he attended Stanwood High School. It was in Stanwood that he met his high school sweetheart, Dee (Britsch), whom he married on September 6, 1968 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood. Luther graduated from Skagit Valley Community College with his AA, and then earned his Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Washington in 1970. He excelled in accounting and won the coveted Haskins & Sells Foundation Award for Excellence in Accounting. After earning his CPA license, Luther began a successful career in accounting, eventually opening up his own accounting firm with partner, Cal Hart in Stanwood. This eventually led to a position with Millstone Coffee, where they experienced tremendous company growth. Luther ended up working more than 30 years in the coffee industry with Millstone Coffee, Java Trading Company, and Cascade Coffee, where he was, and is still is, extremely respected and honored. Luther served our country in the National Guard from 1970-1976. He also served the community through the Prosser Jaycees, Stanwood Lions Club, and most notably, HopeWorks Social Enterprises (a division of Housing Hope). He also served on the Boards for Stanwood Youth for Christ, SHS Vocational Center, and Axia Home Loans & Mortgage. He loved his church family at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, where he and Dee attended for more than 40 years. Luther is survived by his wife, Dee; his sons and daughter-in-laws: Doug and Amy, and Nick and Alyssa; grandchildren: Lucy, Tobey, Gabe, Andrew, and Cara; Siblings: Anna Marie Hanson (Les), Helen Freeman (Jim), John (Cruz), Ole (Debbie), and Jim Jonson (Sue); and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, especially Lisa and Sheryl, for their kindness and great service in Luther's last days. In closing, Luther was not a man of many words, but when he spoke, people listened. Everyone who knew Luther well would say that he was a man of humility, great character, and generosity. His Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation would be welcome at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Stanwood (Building Fund) or Housing Hope (HopeWorks Social Enterprises).