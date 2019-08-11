December 1939 - August 2019 Lya, 79, passed away August 7, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Lya was a loving, compassionate and caring person with a great sense of humor. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she will be sorely missed Lya leaves her daughter, Lynn (Doug); sons, David (Brenda), and Steve; along with six grandchildren, Jake (Emilia), Jenna, Ryan (Gracie), Josh, Keisha (Zach) and Kayla; and five great grandchildren, Mason, Kip, Bell, Makena and Ava. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerry; and grandson, Jason.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019