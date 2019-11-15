Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynae C. Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynae Charleen Davis was born April 26, 1960 in Seattle to Charleen Monroe and Arthur Monroe. Being raised as an only child she grew up in Mountlake Terrace, WA and attended Meadowdale High School. Lynae was an extremely kind hearted person who loved with everything she had to give. Throughout her life she was an extremely talented artist who loved to bring her imagination and creativity to life for others to enjoy. At the age of 29, Lynae met her best friend, Dave Davis whom she married one year later. She ran a business with her husband, Dave while being a homemaker for their two daughters, Jaime Davis and Brittni Davis. Lynae passed away at the age of 59, early Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 to the sound of the beautiful birds in the nature music. Lynae had her beloved husband, David Davis, eldest daughter, Jaime, and youngest daughter, Brittni Davis and sister-in-law, Susan Barnett all by her side at home. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara Bridges, mother, Charleen Monroe Brown, father, Arthur Monroe and mother-in-law, Barbara Phillips. Lynae is survived and is sorely missed by her husband of 29 years Carl Dave Davis, her two daughters, Jaime and Brittni Davis and all seven of her grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Mariner Village in Everett, WA where all family and friends are welcome. For more information please contact Brittni Davis or Jaime Davis on Facebook. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to ovarian cancer research.



Lynae Charleen Davis was born April 26, 1960 in Seattle to Charleen Monroe and Arthur Monroe. Being raised as an only child she grew up in Mountlake Terrace, WA and attended Meadowdale High School. Lynae was an extremely kind hearted person who loved with everything she had to give. Throughout her life she was an extremely talented artist who loved to bring her imagination and creativity to life for others to enjoy. At the age of 29, Lynae met her best friend, Dave Davis whom she married one year later. She ran a business with her husband, Dave while being a homemaker for their two daughters, Jaime Davis and Brittni Davis. Lynae passed away at the age of 59, early Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 to the sound of the beautiful birds in the nature music. Lynae had her beloved husband, David Davis, eldest daughter, Jaime, and youngest daughter, Brittni Davis and sister-in-law, Susan Barnett all by her side at home. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara Bridges, mother, Charleen Monroe Brown, father, Arthur Monroe and mother-in-law, Barbara Phillips. Lynae is survived and is sorely missed by her husband of 29 years Carl Dave Davis, her two daughters, Jaime and Brittni Davis and all seven of her grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Mariner Village in Everett, WA where all family and friends are welcome. For more information please contact Brittni Davis or Jaime Davis on Facebook. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to ovarian cancer research. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close