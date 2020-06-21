Lynn Gahringer
Lynn E. Gahringer, loving husband and father, went home peacefully to the lord. Born November 29th 1955 in Wenatchee Wa to William and Beverly Gahringer, Lynn was one of seven siblings. He was a humble and kind person with a compassionate soul. He is survived by his wife Debi, sons Aaron and Scott, and five siblings. There will be a memorial service held in Wenatchee WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. May 29, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 21 to Jun. 20, 2020.
