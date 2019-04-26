Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Mosman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn Mosman, 70, of Everett, WA, lost her courageous battle with liver disease and passed away April 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Lynn was born June 19, 1948 in Walla Walla, WA, as the only child of Francis and Irene Stanley. She was blessed with an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. She especially enjoyed being able to tour around the United States and Europe with her military husband of 47 years, Richard, and her daughter, Heather. She is preceded in death by her son, Shawn. Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a gravesite service afterwards.



