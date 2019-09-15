Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Sharon Bleeck. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Eureka, CA, June 24, 1943 ~ Passed September 5, 2019 in Arlington, WA. Sharon moved to Arlington with her family July 3, 1956. The very first friend she made was the girl across the street, Pattie Sather (Vroman) who invited her to the 4th of July carnival. They have been friends ever since. In 1958 Mom met Dad, they married March 16, 1960, 59 1/2 years and they said we won't make it! They have a wonderful daughter, Patricia Kim Bleeck, a great son, Kevin Grant Bleeck; three beautiful granddaughters, Lacey Lynn Copland (Zac), Lora Leigh Widdicombe (Brett), Paige Stout. three great grand-daughters: Lilu Copland, Evian Widdicombe, Hazel June (Bug) Widdicombe. GG will be lovingly watching over you always. Preceding Mom in death is her father, Claude Grant, her mother, Louise Grant; her wonderful second family, Harold and June Bleeck, Fred and Janice Bleeck; Mom's beloved pets, Susie and Rocky. Mom wanted to thank her best friends, Rita Gollon, Dean Moen, Kenny and Shirley Countryman, Chris Cochron, Sherry Johnson; her brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Vi Erickson, niece Heather Hershaw and all her nieces and nephews. Also Providence Colby Hospital, Providence Cancer Partnership, Dr. Elizabeth Meyering, Arlington Health and Rehab for taking care of my husband and making me feel like family. There will be celebration of life at the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Hall, 20722 67th Ave NE, Arlington, WA., Saturday September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm





Born in Eureka, CA, June 24, 1943 ~ Passed September 5, 2019 in Arlington, WA. Sharon moved to Arlington with her family July 3, 1956. The very first friend she made was the girl across the street, Pattie Sather (Vroman) who invited her to the 4th of July carnival. They have been friends ever since. In 1958 Mom met Dad, they married March 16, 1960, 59 1/2 years and they said we won't make it! They have a wonderful daughter, Patricia Kim Bleeck, a great son, Kevin Grant Bleeck; three beautiful granddaughters, Lacey Lynn Copland (Zac), Lora Leigh Widdicombe (Brett), Paige Stout. three great grand-daughters: Lilu Copland, Evian Widdicombe, Hazel June (Bug) Widdicombe. GG will be lovingly watching over you always. Preceding Mom in death is her father, Claude Grant, her mother, Louise Grant; her wonderful second family, Harold and June Bleeck, Fred and Janice Bleeck; Mom's beloved pets, Susie and Rocky. Mom wanted to thank her best friends, Rita Gollon, Dean Moen, Kenny and Shirley Countryman, Chris Cochron, Sherry Johnson; her brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Vi Erickson, niece Heather Hershaw and all her nieces and nephews. Also Providence Colby Hospital, Providence Cancer Partnership, Dr. Elizabeth Meyering, Arlington Health and Rehab for taking care of my husband and making me feel like family. There will be celebration of life at the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Hall, 20722 67th Ave NE, Arlington, WA., Saturday September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close