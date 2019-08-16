Lynne Victoria Stuller (Cardinell) Lynne Stuller, loving mother, grandmother, and former long-time dedicated educational assistant for the Marysville School District, passed away suddenly on August 9, 2019 at the age of 72. She was daughter to Robert and Lila Cardinell and was born in Hammond, B.C. on January 6, 1947. After marrying, she spent most of her life in Marysville, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Melanie and brother-in-law, Kerry Kirkpatrick, and her niece, Laurie, and nephew, Darren and his children; her former husband, Howard Stuller; her son, Brad and daughter-in-law, Kathy, and their daughter, Molly and her husband, Drew Chapman, and daughter, Cassandra; her daughter, Vanessa and son-in-law, Lance Uhden, and their son, Cody and his wife, Amanda, and son, Riley. She had a hearty passion for life, spending time with family and friends, reading books of all sorts, sipping wine, and never taking for granted the beauty that is sometimes so easily overlooked with our hectic lives. She had a good sense of humor, even when she wasn't feeling her best. She will be greatly missed by her family and countless treasured friends.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 16, 2019