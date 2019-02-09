M. Dean "Butch" Caswell Feb. 25, 1944 - Jan. 18, 2019 Butch was born in Wenatchee, WA and died in Ashland, OR after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He died at home with loved ones. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean "Casey" Caswell and his mother, Lucille Ohl Caswell. He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Caswell Subert and Beverly Caswell (Barry Matheny) both of Mukilteo, WA; and one brother, Curtis "Curt" Caswell (Anne) of Kirkland, WA; a special uncle, L. George "Stub" Ohl of New Castle, WA; and several nieces and nephews and many special friends. At his request there will be no service. His ashes will be spread in Wenatchee and Ashland in the Spring.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2019