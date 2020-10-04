Marcia Joanne Haugland Kelso was born in Feb 1938, and entered Heaven Sep 5, 2020, due to Alzheimer's. She was married 62 years to Charles Kelso, Jr, the Love of her Life. Three sisters: Patty Jones, Judi Williams and Sally Pfeifer. Eight nieces and nephews, plus many of their children for whom she was a "Bonus Grandma." Private Family Graveside Service was held 9/26/20 at Acacia Memorial Park in Shoreline. Donations in Joanne's Memory may be made to the WA State Alzheimer's Association.

