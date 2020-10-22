1/1
Mabel Finley
1930 - 2020
Mabel Iris Finley (Treffry) was born in Spokane, Washington to Harvey and Lola Treffry. She went home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020. Mabel is lovingly remembered by her children: David, Cathy Magby (Dave), Michael (Lisa), Mark (Tiffany), Karen Rhodes (Pat) and Colleen.

She married Reid Finley on April 7, 1972 and they enjoyed raising their blended family in Snohomish, Washington. She was active in 4H activities with her children.

Mabel enjoyed her career as a bus driver for the Snohomish School District for twenty years, impacting many students' lives. She proudly drove the first school bus into the Kingdome for a sporting event! Mabel attended Lakeside Community Fellowship where she helped tremendously in the nursery department loving on the little ones, as well as faithfully serving in other areas.

Her real delight was her grandchildren: Leslie (Kyle), Ryan, Lacie (Tyler), Lyle (Beth), Jordan (Whitney), Christopher (Kelsey), Danielle (Nick), Leanna (Parker), Desiree (Aaron), Jennifer (Perrin), Adam, Jason, and James. She put the "grand" in grandma, attending their sporting events, cheering from the sidelines, driving them to lessons, and encouraging their endeavors. She especially loved the Lake Stevens' Viking basketball games! In her later years she was blessed with sixteen great grandchildren: Kendall, Logan, Lucas, Annabelle, Ariah, Aurora, Aryanna, Kinley, Penelope, Tucker, Aubrey, Ella, Henry, Piper, and Jonathan and Jason Jr.

Her family celebrated her 90th birthday this year. She is preceded in death by her husband Reid, and her firstborn son, David. The family would like to especially thank the Guardian Angels Adult Family for caring for her so very well. Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25th at 2 pm at The Father's House in Granite Falls, Washington.

March 11, 1930 - October 15, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
