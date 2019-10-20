Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mable Viola Neisinger. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

Mable Viola Neisinger, a longtime Monroe, resident, passed away on October 11, 2019 in Marysville, WA, at the age of 103. She was born June 5, 1916 in Edmonton, Alberta. Mable grew up during a challenging time that included the Great Depression and a major war, World War II. In spite of the challenges she encountered, Mable was able to earn an education with top honors, achieve a career, and balance family needs while holding down a variety of jobs. Since 1929 her family was permanently located in Monroe. Mable was named Valedictorian of her Monroe High School graduating class in 1936. After graduating, she took a job as a nanny and attended Everett Business College. Mable was married to Fred Neisinger on July 25, 1942, just before he joined the Air Force. Fred was discharged in 1945 and the following year he and Mable built their home on Dickinson Street where she resided until she was 100. In 1960 Fred died of a heart attack. Mable returned to work at the Washington State Reformatory in Monroe where she censored mail and performed office work to support her family. She retired in 1980. For the next two years she took care of her mother who was suffering from dementia. Mable helped raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mable is survived by her son, Steven Neisinger (Twila) of Marysville; brothers, Bill Boyes and Mervin Boyes of Monroe; grandchildren: Michael Neisinger (Kellie), Angel Turley (Brad), Christopher Imbeau (Karen); great-grandchildren, Michelle, Brittany, Haley, Leslie, Kayla, Stevie, Austin, Collin, Sophie, and Elise, and great-great-grandchildren, Malachi, Kyrah, Mason, Jemma, Ryan, William, Karson, Avayah, Emmet, and Elias. She was preceded in death by husband, Fred Neisinger, daughter, Suzanne Imbeau, and brothers, Bob Boyes and Calvin Boyes. A funeral service honoring Mable's life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12pm at Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home, 409 W. Main St., Monroe, (360) 794-7049. Mable will be laid to rest at the IOOF Cemetery in Monroe.





Mable Viola Neisinger, a longtime Monroe, resident, passed away on October 11, 2019 in Marysville, WA, at the age of 103. She was born June 5, 1916 in Edmonton, Alberta. Mable grew up during a challenging time that included the Great Depression and a major war, World War II. In spite of the challenges she encountered, Mable was able to earn an education with top honors, achieve a career, and balance family needs while holding down a variety of jobs. Since 1929 her family was permanently located in Monroe. Mable was named Valedictorian of her Monroe High School graduating class in 1936. After graduating, she took a job as a nanny and attended Everett Business College. Mable was married to Fred Neisinger on July 25, 1942, just before he joined the Air Force. Fred was discharged in 1945 and the following year he and Mable built their home on Dickinson Street where she resided until she was 100. In 1960 Fred died of a heart attack. Mable returned to work at the Washington State Reformatory in Monroe where she censored mail and performed office work to support her family. She retired in 1980. For the next two years she took care of her mother who was suffering from dementia. Mable helped raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mable is survived by her son, Steven Neisinger (Twila) of Marysville; brothers, Bill Boyes and Mervin Boyes of Monroe; grandchildren: Michael Neisinger (Kellie), Angel Turley (Brad), Christopher Imbeau (Karen); great-grandchildren, Michelle, Brittany, Haley, Leslie, Kayla, Stevie, Austin, Collin, Sophie, and Elise, and great-great-grandchildren, Malachi, Kyrah, Mason, Jemma, Ryan, William, Karson, Avayah, Emmet, and Elias. She was preceded in death by husband, Fred Neisinger, daughter, Suzanne Imbeau, and brothers, Bob Boyes and Calvin Boyes. A funeral service honoring Mable's life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12pm at Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home, 409 W. Main St., Monroe, (360) 794-7049. Mable will be laid to rest at the IOOF Cemetery in Monroe. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close