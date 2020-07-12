1/1
Madelaine Stewart
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madelaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madelaine, loving Wife and Mother of three children passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 66.

Madelaine was born on May 27, 1954 to Charles and Mary Healy. She graduated from The College of Charleston South Carolina in 1977 and was a Certified Public Accountant for 40-plus years. On June 12, 1975, she married George Carter Stewart and raised a daughter, Marie and two sons, Ben, and Joe.

Madelaine had a passion for her children, her grandchildren, her extended families, and everyone in her community of Snohomish, Washington. She devoted much of her spare time helping others and volunteering in community activities in addition to working with many businesses in the area. Her name was known in many local households. She was a compassionate person and welcomed anyone to talk with. She was active in soccer both as a player in a women's soccer league and an organizer in the Snohomish youth and adult leagues. In her spare time she most enjoyed hobbies such as knitting and sewing.

Madelaine is survived by her husband George, her children Ben, Joe, and Marie, daughters-in-law Meghann and Andrea, grandchildren Sean, Brenna, Kellen, Eli, James, and Scott, her siblings Noel, Nora, Ann, Mike, Kevin, Vince, Patrick, and her step mother Mary Healy. May 27, 1954 - June 15, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved