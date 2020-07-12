Madelaine, loving Wife and Mother of three children passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 66.



Madelaine was born on May 27, 1954 to Charles and Mary Healy. She graduated from The College of Charleston South Carolina in 1977 and was a Certified Public Accountant for 40-plus years. On June 12, 1975, she married George Carter Stewart and raised a daughter, Marie and two sons, Ben, and Joe.



Madelaine had a passion for her children, her grandchildren, her extended families, and everyone in her community of Snohomish, Washington. She devoted much of her spare time helping others and volunteering in community activities in addition to working with many businesses in the area. Her name was known in many local households. She was a compassionate person and welcomed anyone to talk with. She was active in soccer both as a player in a women's soccer league and an organizer in the Snohomish youth and adult leagues. In her spare time she most enjoyed hobbies such as knitting and sewing.



Madelaine is survived by her husband George, her children Ben, Joe, and Marie, daughters-in-law Meghann and Andrea, grandchildren Sean, Brenna, Kellen, Eli, James, and Scott, her siblings Noel, Nora, Ann, Mike, Kevin, Vince, Patrick, and her step mother Mary Healy. May 27, 1954 - June 15, 2020



