Madeline Ann Whitmarsh, born Sept 10th, 1934 went home to be with the Lord on March 4th, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Madeline was born in Pueblo, Colorado and moved to Washington when she was 10 where they lived in and around Everett. She graduated from Lakewood High school and then went onto graduate from Prairie Bible College in 1957. She went on to Seattle Pacific University in preparation for the mission field with China Inland Mission's. Right after she was accepted to be a missionary in Borneo, she was in a bad car accident while traveling with other prospective missionaries and was in a coma for three weeks. She had lost her memory in the accident and her chance to become a missionary. Madeline had to force herself to relearn all the skills she had lost from the accident.

Madeline worked as a receptionist, telephone operator, medical clerk and nanny, and in September of 1964 married James A Whitmarsh. They were married for 55 years.

They lived in Orting on the family dairy farm where their first son William was born in 1967. They sold the farm and moved to Bonney Lake where their second son Ronald was born in 1969. They then moved to Lynnwood in 1971 where they lived until 2016 when they moved into assisted living at Chateau at Bothell Landing where Madeline could get better care for her Alzheimer's.

Madeline also taught Sunday School and daycare, led Vacation Bible Schools and together with her husband James, fosterd kids for many years. Madeline had a big heart for children and loved to teach them about her Lord and Savior.

She loved having Bill and Ron's friends around and especially loved to take care of them and hear them call her 'Mom'. She loved being around family and friends and being with her grandkids. She was so sweet and so kind to everyone who crossed her path.

A celebration of live will be held at a later date.

Preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Anna and sister Barbara.

Madeline is survived by her husband Jim, and her two sons William (Angela) and Ron (Jamie) and 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Benjamin, Samuel and Hannah plus a sister Peg (Jerry) and brother Jim.

September 10, 1934 - March 4, 2020