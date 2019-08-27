Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Blackburn. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

Mae Blackburn, 85, passed away on August 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in New York on November 2, 1933 to Biagio and Mae Costa. She had three older sisters and one younger brother. She married William (Bill) on May 3, 1954 when she was 20 years old. They started a family and in 1967 they moved from New York and settled in Snohomish, WA. Mae and Bill's life was filled with many fond memories and wonderful stories of their family. Sadly, Bill passed away in June 2008 leaving Mae to create many more memories in the family home. Mae was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She dedicated all her time and energy to her family. The walls of her home are fully lined with pictures of her family. There was never a dull moment around Mae as she was a bit of a prankster and had an incredible sense of humor. She had numerous hobbies over the years; flower and vegetable gardening, painting ceramics, but her most treasured hobby known to everyone would be her salt and pepper shaker collection. Throughout the years she acquired well over 750 sets! She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. She leaves behind her closest family members - Ron (Sherry), Joanne, Sue, Bill Jr, Bob, John and Nicole. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were very active in her life, each one bringing special joy to her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband, Bill, and many extended family members. Viewing will be from 12p-5pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Purdy and Kerr Funeral Home, Monroe, WA. Services will be at 11am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Purdy and Kerr Funeral Home, 409 W Main St, Monroe, WA. Graveside services at G.A.R. Cemetery, 8601 Riverview Rd, Snohomish followed by a celebration of Mae's life at the Monroe Bethel Assembly, 14920 240th Ave SE, Monroe.





