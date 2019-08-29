Mae Blackburn

Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home
409 West Main Street
Monroe, WA
982720118
(360)-794-7049
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home
409 West Main Street
Monroe, WA 982720118
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home
409 West Main Street
Monroe, WA 982720118
Obituary
Nov. 2, 1933 - August 21, 2019 Mae Blackburn, 85, passed away on August 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Viewing will be from 12p-5pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Purdy and Kerr Funeral Home, Monroe, WA. Services will be at 11am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Purdy and Kerr Funeral Home, 409 W Main St, Monroe, WA. Graveside services at G.A.R. Cemetery, 8601 Riverview Rd, Snohomish followed by a celebration of Mae's life at the Monroe Bethel Assembly, 14920 240th Ave SE, Monroe.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 29, 2019
