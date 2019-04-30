December 4, 1937 - April 25, 2019 Maebelle Smith, 81, of Darrington, WA passed away April 25, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1937 to Paul and Myrtle Jones of Whittier, NC. Maebelle married the love of her life, Duane Smith, on February 9, 1957. They had two daughters, Donna and Nancy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Myrtle Jones; her brothers, Grover and Louis Jones; and nephew, Roger Jones. She leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years, Duane Smith; her daughters, Donna (Jay) Wilson and Nancy Smith; grandson, Trey Vinson; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. The family wishes to thank Providence Hospice for the wonderful kindness and care they showed Maebelle and special thanks to sister-in-law, Karen Miller who helped care for Mae. There are no words to express our gratitude. A visitation will be held at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Gladtidings Assembly of God Church in Darrington, WA, with a graveside service to follow at Darrington Cemetery. A Memorial Luncheon will follow at the Darrington Community Center. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 30, 2019