December 4, 1937 - April 25, 2019 Maebelle Smith, 81, of Darrington, WA passed away April 25, 2019. A visitation will be held at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Gladtidings Assembly of God Church in Darrington, WA, with a graveside service to follow at Darrington Cemetery. A Memorial Luncheon will follow at the Darrington Community Center. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 1, 2019