Maebelle Smith

Service Information
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA
98292
(360)-629-2101
Obituary
Send Flowers

December 4, 1937 - April 25, 2019 Maebelle Smith, 81, of Darrington, WA passed away April 25, 2019. A visitation will be held at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Gladtidings Assembly of God Church in Darrington, WA, with a graveside service to follow at Darrington Cemetery. A Memorial Luncheon will follow at the Darrington Community Center. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 1, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.