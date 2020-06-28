LARRY S. POTTER, 78 of Mapleton, passed away June 19, 2020 at Maine Veterans Home in Caribou. He was born March 6, 1942 in Seattle, WA to Maurice "Buck" and Pearl (Anderson) Potter. Larry retired from the USAF as major after 21 years of service, and was a business professor at University of Maine for 15 years.
Larry was an avid reader and appreciated humor. He made many friends and those who knew him well can attest to his level of compassion for others. A special thanks to Nora, his constant aid in Caribou.
"After all, to the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure." -Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
He was predeceased by his parents; infant sister, Judith; son, Bradley. Surviving him is his beloved wife, Dr. Ethelle Lord of Mapleton, ME and Desert Hot Springs, CA; his sisters, Sharon Giger of Everett, WA and Dianne Barnhart of AZ; step son, Tyne Sansom of NM; Philippe, Clement, Michelle and Lise Lord of Quebec, Canada; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and estranged children, Barrett Potter and Julianne Dunleavy.
"Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all, those who live without love." -- The Deathly Hallows
A small ceremony and burial will take place at Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Caribou. Another celebration of his life will be held in Seattle, WA next year. Memories and condolences may be shared with his wife at P. O. Box 193, Mapleton, ME 04757 or at direccremationofmaine.com
March 6, 1942 - June 19, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.