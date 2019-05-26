Malcolm C. Campbell

Obituary
Malcolm C. Campbell, born September 11, 1957 in Fort Worth, TX, departed this life on April 25, 2019 in Seattle, WA. He was 61. He enjoyed jet-skiing, water and snow skiing, motorcycle riding, music, playing guitar, bonfires and spending time with family and friends. Malcolm is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Debbie Campbell; daughters Nichole and Lacey Campbell; son, Jesse Campbell; brothers, Max Campbell and Paget Campbell (Lisa); sister, Sabrina Campbell, brother-in-law, Jim Vigil (MJ), sister-in-law, Barbara Thornton (Nate) and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Campbell and Jacquelyn McDonough. Malcolm was a wonderful husband, father, friend and brother and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial honoring his life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1pm at Bauer Funeral Chapel, 701 First St., Snohomish, WA 98290, 360-568-4126.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019
