Malcolm C. Campbell, born September 11, 1957 in Fort Worth, TX, departed this life on April 25, 2019 in Seattle, WA. He was 61. He enjoyed jet-skiing, water and snow skiing, motorcycle riding, music, playing guitar, bonfires and spending time with family and friends. Malcolm is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Debbie Campbell; daughters Nichole and Lacey Campbell; son, Jesse Campbell; brothers, Max Campbell and Paget Campbell (Lisa); sister, Sabrina Campbell, brother-in-law, Jim Vigil (MJ), sister-in-law, Barbara Thornton (Nate) and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Campbell and Jacquelyn McDonough. Malcolm was a wonderful husband, father, friend and brother and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial honoring his life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1pm at Bauer Funeral Chapel, 701 First St., Snohomish, WA 98290, 360-568-4126.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019