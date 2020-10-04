Malcolm passed away peacefully, at home with family. Born in Snoqualmie, Washington, to Amil and Viola Spence, he is survived by his sons and daughters Jennie, Amil, Kevin (Sandra), Annie and Evelyn; grandchildren Ryan, Shannon, Jamison, Jeremy, Rachael, and sisters Shirley Evans and Carolyn (Bill) McCulloch. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Christine Kirkpatrick of Redmond. Graveside services were held September 9th at Evergreen Cemetery in Everett.Mac and Chris raised their family in the Northgate/Maple Leaf neighborhood. He had many hobbies and interests, spending many weekends at the family farm in Arlington raising cattle, harvesting hay, sawing firewood, and growing corn gardens. From there, the family could 4-wheel up Fraley Mountain or drive to Oso to visit the General Store for goodies and a swim. The Washington Huskies were his heart and soul, attending many Husky football games throughout his life. His love of music was contagious -- it was not uncommon to walk into the house with rumba-flamenco, reggae, or bachata music blaring from the TV speakers. He appreciated a good beer and occasionally made homebrew which was admired by all, even growing his own hops. He took salmon fishing trips to La Push and Sekiu and annual trips to Twin Lakes (near Inchelium) to catch rainbow and eastern brook trout. In later years, he and Christine would go to Reno and take Caribbean cruises with relatives.A go-getter and a thinker, people looked up to Mac for solid advice. Rarely in a hurry, he would often take moments to gaze at the beauty of the sky, a growing plant, a bird, or an animal.... perhaps a moment of reflection.... or medicine to his soul, but inspiration to us.... to appreciate nature and life.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Save Our Wild Salmon @ www.wildsalmon.org
. November 17, 1932 - September 2, 2020