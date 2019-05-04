Mallory Alyce Holman, 32, passed on the afternoon of April 30, 2019. She was on life support for over two weeks in the ICU at Harborview Hospital in Seattle. She was in a coma and pain free. After a brief moment of Hope, her heart gave out and God took her into his Eternal Love. Mallory was born on November 13, 1986. She grew up in Snohomish and Everett, WA. With her old soul lack of judgment and prejudice she made friends wherever she found herself. Extra time was always needed when in public with "Mal" because she had friends everywhere. She had a special heart for the "Easy to Look Past People of Society". Mallory is survived by her father, Mika (Daphne), mother, Donna (Phil); sister, Chanel, brother, Hayden and sister, Meghan; son, Kye and his father, Colby; daughter, Alexcis and her father, Czac and lots of extended family. Looking back "Boo" maybe you always knew your time would be short. God has you now. Be sure to give Him our Thanks. Say "Hi" to Mary. No service will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 4, 2019