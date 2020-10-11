Born Magnhild Brattoya in Grimstad, Norway she emigrated to America in January 1951. Initially staying in Minnesota, she soon moved out to Seattle. Mandie attended Seattle Business College and found a job with New York Life Insurance in the Smith Tower. Seattle is where she met her husband Wallace. They were married over 60 years. Their life adventure included San Diego and Japan. Eventually they returned to Seattle and in 1990 began their retirement. Many trips were made to her homeland to visit friends and family over the years. Mandie was very active in multiple groups including FIUTS of UW, Daughters of Norway, Sons of Norway and the Nordic Heritage Museum of Seattle. A woman of devout faith, Mandie was a long time member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Mountlake Terrace and also Camano Island Lutheran Church. She had many dear friends and cherished them greatly. Mandie was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; and daughter, Sylvia. She is survived by her son, Mike; grandchildren, Jay, John, Sara and Anna; and nephew, Gary. July 25, 1931 - September 17, 2020



