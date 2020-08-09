1/1
Marbeth Ann Sahn
1950 - 2020
Marbeth Ann Sahn, born July 2, 1950 in Seward Nebraska toOtto and Glendora Sahn, passed into eternal life July 20, 2020 in Seattle,Washington at the age of 70 years and 18 days due to complications after asurgery. Marbeth graduated from Seward High School in 1968 andreceived a BS degree in Psychology/Sociology from Kearney State College in1972. She worked with juveniles severalyears primarily in Council Bluffs, Iowa as a group home counselor at anon-profit organization now called Children's Square. Later she worked for the American Red Crossin Omaha in the accounting department. While there, she assisted with disaster relief efforts when needed aswell. In 1996 Marbeth moved to Washington State to live closer toher sister's family where she worked for the city of Everett in Public Works,and later for the city of Lynnwood in Accounts Payable. She retired in 2017. Marbeth loved to travel and saw sights in all 50 states alongwith a trip to Cuba and to the Panama Canal. She enjoyed camping, crossword puzzles, reading mysteries, and listeningto Bluegrass music. She participated in four productions of the King's Playerstheatrical group, served on the Habitat for Humanity Board, and ushered at theEverett Symphony. Immanuel Lutheran inEverett was her church home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Otto and GlendoraSahn. She is survived by brother Delbert(Connie) of Seward, NE, sister Nancy Wolf of Monroe WA, nephew Daniel Sahn,nieces Sarah Collinge (Max) and Bethany Robinson, (Craig) grandnieces Hannahand Sadie Collinge, grandnephews Isaiah and Gabriel Robinson, one aunt andthree cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to the USO, American RedCross, Children's Square, or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Everett, WA
Arrangements by Bauer Funeral Chapel, Snohomish WA

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bauer Funeral Chapel
701 First Street
Snohomish, WA 98290
3605684126
