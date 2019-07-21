December 8, 1971 - July 17, 2019 Marc Elroy Crawford passed away July 17, 2019. He was born December 8, 1971 in Everett, WA. He graduated from Snohomish High School in 1990 and attended Everett Community College to later pursue his career as a pharmacy technician. He enjoyed history, antiques, picking for antiques, collectables and old Hollywood. He liked baseball and especially soccer, as he used to say, "Soccer is the only Football." Marc was very involved with his Republican party in Snohomish, WA politics. He found joy going to the beach with his grandparents and amusement with the clams and oysters they would find. Importantly, he loved spending time with his family. Marc is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Jean Heiret. He is survived by his girlfriend, Tessa Smiley; his son, Cole; his cat, Beetlejuice; his brother, Matthew; and his parents, Karen and Sid (Albert). Marc - Son - Brother - Father - Cousin - Nephew - Friend Marc was a free spirit and lived life to fullest. You're loved and missed, but never forgotten. A funeral service at Bauer Funeral Chapel will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 21, 2019