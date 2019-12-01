Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella Joan McMahon. View Sign Service Information Bothell Funeral Home 18224 103Rd Ave Ne Bothell , WA 98011 (425)-486-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

On November 20, 2019, Marcella Joan McMahon passed away peacefully at her home in Bothell, WA with family at her side. Marcella was born on June 28, 1922 in Camden, New Jersey and was one of seven children. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James and daughter, Patricia. Marcella married James Robert McMahon on May 16, 1942 in Camden, at the Holy Name Church. Not long after they married James entered the Air Force where he fought as a fighter pilot in WWII and the Korean War. During his time in the service, Marcella and the family traveled to Europe. Then they would make several trips across this nation, with family in tow as Jim followed his dreams of flying. Marcella would pack the house and family move across this nation and Oh! The stories she would tell about these adventures. She could have filled volumes of books with their memories. After Jim's service the family moved to Washington State and Jim was hired as the police chief for the City of Bothell. So, Marcella McMahon knew service as the consummate "Military Wife" and the wife of a law enforcement officer. Marcella had to be completely independent, possess the qualities of both father and mother, be a perfect hostess, she had to handle every emergency imaginable without a manual, and be able to carry on cheerfully, even if she was pregnant and had the flu, and she must be willing to move to a new location 10 times in 17 years. "She might look soft", replied the Lord, "but she has the strength of a lion. You would not believe what she can endure". Marcella McMahon is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Burns and husband, Kevin; son-in-law, Steven Guthrie and her son, Tim McMahon. She was blessed with grandchildren, Travis, Shane, Holly, and Christopher, as well as five great grandchildren, Jason, Preston, Hailey, Declan and Hannah. Services will be held at "Lifetime Celebrations by Washelli" 18224 103rd Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011, at 10:30 am on December 11, 2019.



On November 20, 2019, Marcella Joan McMahon passed away peacefully at her home in Bothell, WA with family at her side. Marcella was born on June 28, 1922 in Camden, New Jersey and was one of seven children. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James and daughter, Patricia. Marcella married James Robert McMahon on May 16, 1942 in Camden, at the Holy Name Church. Not long after they married James entered the Air Force where he fought as a fighter pilot in WWII and the Korean War. During his time in the service, Marcella and the family traveled to Europe. Then they would make several trips across this nation, with family in tow as Jim followed his dreams of flying. Marcella would pack the house and family move across this nation and Oh! The stories she would tell about these adventures. She could have filled volumes of books with their memories. After Jim's service the family moved to Washington State and Jim was hired as the police chief for the City of Bothell. So, Marcella McMahon knew service as the consummate "Military Wife" and the wife of a law enforcement officer. Marcella had to be completely independent, possess the qualities of both father and mother, be a perfect hostess, she had to handle every emergency imaginable without a manual, and be able to carry on cheerfully, even if she was pregnant and had the flu, and she must be willing to move to a new location 10 times in 17 years. "She might look soft", replied the Lord, "but she has the strength of a lion. You would not believe what she can endure". Marcella McMahon is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Burns and husband, Kevin; son-in-law, Steven Guthrie and her son, Tim McMahon. She was blessed with grandchildren, Travis, Shane, Holly, and Christopher, as well as five great grandchildren, Jason, Preston, Hailey, Declan and Hannah. Services will be held at "Lifetime Celebrations by Washelli" 18224 103rd Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011, at 10:30 am on December 11, 2019. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close