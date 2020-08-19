Marcella Irene Meece (56) of Everett, WA went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2020. Marcella was born in Reedsport OR on February 15, 1964. The youngest child of Gary and Donna Meece, she grew up in Darrington WA and attended Darrington High School. She then moved to Everett WA where she raised her 3 devoted boys. A homemaker at heart Marcella worked in the hotel industry and loved working as a home care aid, helping make life easier for her patients. She was so thankful when she finally got into an amazing 55 and up apartment. Marcella loved all kinds of music, knitting, modern coloring books, sudoku and crosswords. She also enjoyed mahjong and solitaire and especially loved elephants and hummingbirds. But most of all being a mom to her 3 boys - loving them unconditionally!

Marcella is survived by her children, Anthony Meece, Brandon Meece and Christian Meece; Siblings, Richard Meece (Teresa), Maxine Frable (Kerry), Maria Ozmun (Billy) and her dad Gary Meece and numerous nieces and nephews. Marcella left us to be with her mom Donna Meece in Heaven.

Due to Covid-19 a private family celebration of Marcella's life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the charity of your choice in Marcella's name.

February 15, 1964 - August 12, 2020