Marcia Alflen passed away on September 3, 2019 surrounded by family and became the ultimate champion against cancer. Marcia and her twin sister, Mary were born on May 16, 1951 in Everett, WA, to Mary and Floyd Jamieson. She graduated from Everett High School in 1969 and shortly thereafter met Kelly Alflen. She married Kelly on November 20, 1971 and they settled in Snohomish, WA, after Kelly left the Air Force. Marcia was an inspiration to others she met over the past 43 years of living in Snohomish. She was a volunteer for many years at Emerson Elementary and worked part time at Monroe General Hospital as a Lamaze instructor. Marcia was very involved in Camp Fire as a leader for many years and was also involved in the ministry at Bethany Christian Assembly. Marcia worked at Fred Meyer Pharmacy in Mill Creek, WA, for 20 years; she loved her customers and coworkers dearly. In recent years, she joined the Everett YMCA and their silver sneaker club where she formed friendships with other cancer survivors. She was also a key member in the Winning @ Life team and she participated in a variety of relay events around South Snohomish County. She absolutely loved thrift shopping with her twin sister where they shopped year round for Christmas gifts for their families. She was a fierce advocate for so many including her children's friends whom she affectionately referred to as her sons from another mother. She was a caretaker by nature and was often an advocate and voice to those who didn't have one, a role she never took lightly. Her greatest joy though was being a twin, a wife, a mother, a mimi, a sister, an aunt and a friend. Marcia is survived by her sister, Maggie Reynolds, her twin sister, Mary Rugg and her children/granddaughter (Jeremy, Jennifer, Jolene and Renee), her brother, Floyd Jamieson, her husband, Kelly and their children, Jayna (Travis) Ferguson, Kellyn (Kim) Alflen, Colin (Ronda) Alflen and Birgitta (Bobby) Moore and her grandchildren, Payton, Chessah, Shae, Reid, Rebekah, Raeghan and Emeline. Please join us in celebrating Marcia's life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:30am at Bauer Funeral Chapel, 701 First St Snohomish, WA 98290. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in Marcia's name or to her team.



