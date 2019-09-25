Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Meisner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Marie Meisner Jan. 28, 1935 - Sept. 11, 2019 Marcia was born in Wausa, NE to James Blaine and Mary Jane (Randol) Hammond. She was the sister to Blaine G. Hammond, Bonnie Thaden, Dawn Frederick and Rebeccca James. Marcia married Gary L. Meisner on June 1, 1956 and was the mother to Micheal J. Meisner (Jamie), Kelly M Aasland (Richard), Joni L. Griffis (Steve). She was grandmother to Russell Aasland, Stephanie Face (Mike), Lynne Griffis, John Griffis, Mathew Meisner, Marcus Meisner and great-grandmother to Eleanor Face. Marcia was a graduate of Norfolk Nebraska High School and Norfolk Community College. Gary and Marcia met when they were 17 years old and were married 63 years. Marcia was a life partner extraordinaire including as an excellent sailor and partner in the Small Business Center in Everett. She was a 44-year member of the Assistance League of Everett, having served as treasurer and member of the board. She was the recipient of a kidney transplant, after which she enjoyed 22 years with family, traveled to 17 foreign countries, and sailed countless miles including trips to British Columbia and Alaska. She was passionate about being an organ donor. At her request no service is planned. Arrangements are entrusted to the San Juan Islands.



