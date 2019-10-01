Marcia Noreen O'Hair Aug. 27, 1940 - Sept. 25, 2019 Marcia Noreen O'Hair, 79, died peacefully in her home on September 25, 2019. She was born August 27, 1940 in Virginia, MN to Chester and Nora O'Hair. Marcia was a loving mother and grandmother, active in her community, and loved to do crafts and bake. Marcia worked in healthcare as a CNA and after retirement was involved in the Snohomish Historical Society and the Grange. Marcia is survived by her sister, Laurel Haynes; her seven children, Laurel Niday, Carrie Barnes, Robert Barnes, Ralph Barnes, Mary Barnes, Sherianne Turnley, and Christopher Turnley; plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Solie Funeral Home, 3301 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 95201
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 1, 2019