Sept. 25, 1967 - April 17, 2019 Marcie Rae Curtis-Faaborg, 51, of Snohomish, WA passed away April 17, 2019, with family by her side. She was born on September 25, 1967. Marcie graduated from Snohomish High School, and spent her career working in hospital finance. At the end of her career, she worked for UW Medicine as a Senior Systems Analyst for Revenue Integrity. She took great pride in her work, and enjoyed solving problems to benefit patients. Marcie's generosity, sense of humor, courage, and warmth will always be remembered. She loved nothing more than creating memories with family and friends while traveling and camping. Her ability to turn an "ordinary" day into an "extraordinary" memory will always be cherished. Marcie is survived by daughter, Chelsea Adams and wife, Andrea (grandchildren Logan and Reece); son, Jake Adams and wife, Anna (grandchildren, Lucy and Calvin); brother, Tim Curtis and Logina Parente (nephew Sam); brother, Ben Curtis and wife, Kris (niece Cassie and nephew Derek); parents, Greg and Cathy Curtis. We hope you'll join us to celebrate Marcie's life on Friday, May 17, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Thomas Family Farm: 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish, WA 98296.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019