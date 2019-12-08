Marcie (Schultz) Tulkki Marcie (Schultz) Tulkki, 70, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away November 12, 2019 from cancer. Marcie was born in Everett, WA on January 16, 1949 to Ambrose and Pauline Schultz. She attended Cascade High, received an elementary education degree from WSU and did graduate work at University of Hawaii. While teaching in Lacey, WA she met her husband, Burt, who was stationed at Fort Lewis. For the next 45 years they adventured where the Army took them, raised three daring daughters, welcomed their husbands, adored six grandchildren, and retired in Wisconsin. Marcie fed the creative spirit that started at Schultz Floral by managing other floral shops, teaching preschool, quilting, cooking, making stained glass, fishing, playing golf. Full of fun and energy Marcie was always ready for a good time, dedicated to family and first to help when others were in need. Marcie is survived by her husband, Burton Tulkki; daughters, Gretchen (Rob) Prouty, Kristin (Mike) O'Shea, Erin (Tyler) Horner; six grandchildren; sisters, Carol Lynn (Jerry Johnson) and Becky Huntley (Scott); Aunt Millie Haverlock; many friends and family. Condolences may be expressed at: http://smithfuneralec.com/obituary/marcie-m-tulkki
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019