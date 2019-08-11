Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Feb. 13, 1963 - July 13, 2019 Marcus Rand Van Wyck, 56, of Lake Stevens, WA, passed away on July 13, 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was born in California City, CA, to Thomas and Gwen Van Wyck (Goss) February 13, 1963. He later moved to Langley, WA, with his family and was a graduate of Langley High School in 1980. He proudly served in the US Army for four years and often was an Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He married his wife, Terry on September 21, 1991. They moved to Lake Stevens in 1993 to raise a family. He most recently worked for HydraMaster for 16 years as the Lead in Shipping & Receiving. His passion was cooking and he was considered the Master of Barbecue for all of his family, friends and co-workers for any occasion. He leaves behind his wife, Terry of 27 years, Lake Stevens; son, Derek, of Southern California; daughter, Olivia of New York; father, Tom, of Everett; mother, Gwen Goss, of Granite Falls, WA; sisters, Kathryn Lantz (Mike) of Arizona and Claire Timbers (Matt) of Lake Stevens. Marcus also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and so many close friends. He touched each of our lives in profound and special ways. He will live in our hearts and be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Providence Hospice Care Center in Everett.



Feb. 13, 1963 - July 13, 2019 Marcus Rand Van Wyck, 56, of Lake Stevens, WA, passed away on July 13, 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was born in California City, CA, to Thomas and Gwen Van Wyck (Goss) February 13, 1963. He later moved to Langley, WA, with his family and was a graduate of Langley High School in 1980. He proudly served in the US Army for four years and often was an Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He married his wife, Terry on September 21, 1991. They moved to Lake Stevens in 1993 to raise a family. He most recently worked for HydraMaster for 16 years as the Lead in Shipping & Receiving. His passion was cooking and he was considered the Master of Barbecue for all of his family, friends and co-workers for any occasion. He leaves behind his wife, Terry of 27 years, Lake Stevens; son, Derek, of Southern California; daughter, Olivia of New York; father, Tom, of Everett; mother, Gwen Goss, of Granite Falls, WA; sisters, Kathryn Lantz (Mike) of Arizona and Claire Timbers (Matt) of Lake Stevens. Marcus also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and so many close friends. He touched each of our lives in profound and special ways. He will live in our hearts and be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Providence Hospice Care Center in Everett. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close