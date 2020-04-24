Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcus Sampson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcus Timothy Sampson Jan. 15, 1975 - Jan. 22, 2020 Marcus Timothy Sampson, 45 years old, died unexpectedly at his home in Sedro Woolley, WA on January 22, 2020. Marc was born on January 15, 1975. Marcus was preceded in death by his older brother, Cameron; his maternal grandparents, Margaret and Weston Robinson; his paternal grandparents, Jean and Fred Sampson; and his uncle, Bob Long. He leaves behind his only child, Sarah Ashley Sampson, whom he loved so very much. Sarah was Marc's pride and joy. He leaves his mother, Sharon Robinson; and father, Cameron Sampson; his brothers, Christopher, Matthew, Andrew; and grandmother, Sheri Sampson. He leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. When he talked about growing up, some of his favorite times were at his Uncle Bob's beach house at Camano Island and family summer vacations at Campbell's Resort in Lake Chelan. Marc loved the water. Marc was a natural mechanic and loved working on and racing cars. He managed Formula Tire in Marysville, WA for over a decade, working on cars and creating lasting bonds with customers. Marcus was loved by many and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Marcus's ashes will be spread on the waters near Uncle Bob's beach house on Camano Island, where his Grandpa Fred and his Uncle Bob's ashes were spread. There will be a Celebration of Marcus Timothy's Life at his mother's home in Sedro Woolley, WA. When we're allowed to be in large groups, Marc's Celebration of Life will be announced here in the newspaper.



