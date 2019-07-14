Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marena Mae Hall. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

January 11, 1918 - July 5, 2019 Marena Hall, age 101, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born January 11, 1918 in Nevada, MO to Cleveland and Ruth Spayd. Marena graduated from Sheldon High School in Nevada, MO where she was a star basketball player. In 1937 she graduated from Hairdressing School. Since there were few jobs in Missouri, the family moved to Everett, WA to find work. At the age of 21, Marena started her own beauty shop in downtown Everett that she ran until starting a family. She married Robert W. Hall in August 1940. Sons, Robert E. and Clint H. were born in 1941 and 1943. Years later she worked at the JC Penny Store in Everett. She was a wonderful mother who was very involved in her children's lives. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and took her family to services at the Memorial Chapel Church near the home in South Everett. She was an avid golfer and played at the Olympic View Women's Golf Club. She spent part of many winters golfing in San Diego with her husband, Bob. She and Bob were original members of the Everett Ski Club at Stevens Pass where they enjoyed skiing with family and friends. After her husband, Bob passed away in 1990, Marena continued to live in her home. She kept herself active gardening, baking cookies and pies, doing crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and cheering on the Mariners. She was an active founding member of the Pinochle Club that continued for 55 years. She volunteered at the Providence Hospital Gift Shop on Pacific Avenue in Everett. One special memory she treasured during those years was to spend February in Kauai with her dear friend, Helen Robinson. Marena was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; sister, Audrey; brother, Delbert; and nephews, Tom and Rick. She is survived by her sons, Bob (Lynn) and Clint (Cheryl); grandchildren, Angela Humphreys (Mike), John Hall (Tracy), and Jennifer Zimmermann; great grandchildren, Mary and William Humphreys, Tyler Hall, Emma, Blake and Kate Zimmermann. Also Lynn's daughter, Christine (Jonah Tapert), children, Calyse, Taryn; Cheryl's daughters, Rachel (Justin Read), children, Jolie, Dylan; Christina (Scott Russell), children, Tatum, Owen, Isaac; and son, Kyle Gordon (Ashley), child, Madison. She is also survived by relatives in Missouri, Michigan and California. A special thanks to her friends on Alki Drive for watching over her. Thank you to her friends, Jeneane; golfing partners and pinochle partners for being such wonderful friends. A special thanks to Cheryl for taking care of Mom in her final days. A family burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Donations may be sent to Providence Hospice Care, 2731 Wetmore Ave., Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201 or to .





