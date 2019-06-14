Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Weber. View Sign Service Information Solie Funeral Home and Crematory 3301 Colby Ave. Everett , WA 98201 (425)-252-5159 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann Weber (Payne) Margaret Ann Weber, 77, of Everett, WA, passed away June 9, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1941 at Cowlitz General Hospital in Longview, WA, to Harriet and Ray Payne (deceased). Graduated from David Douglas High School in 1959 and from Portland State College in 1963, both in Portland, OR. Came to Everett January 1, 1964. Went to work for Sno-Isle Regional Library on a Bookmobile where she remained until retiring August 31, 1992. Married May 8, 1965 to Joseph Edward Weber, Jr. of Everett. Widowed December 16, 2011. Survived by: siblings C.A. "Buz" Payne (Edith) and Delores R. Payne; nephew, Christen A. Payne (Tracie), great niece, Gracelynn and step great nieces, Shealyn and Ashlin. A memorial service will be held June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Solie Funeral Home Chapel, 3301 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201. A reception will follow in the Fireside Room. Visitation will be held on June 21 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and prior to the service. Internment will take place at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park following the reception at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the or to the youth bowling scholarship fund. Checks should be written to WSUSBC and mailed to Washington State USBC, 2202 Summit Avenue, Everett, WA 98201.



