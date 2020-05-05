Margaret Alice "Mic" Ruhl
1933 - 2020
January 23, 1933 - April 30, 2020 Margaret Alice Ruhl ("Mic") peacefully passed away April 30, 2020 in Edmonds, Washington, she was 87 years old. Mic was born in Seattle on January 23, 1933. Mic was raised in Bothell, Washington. After high school, Mic got her own apartment and started working as a waitress at the Cat's Whiskers Cafe in Kenmore. And this is where she met her husband-to-be, Joe Ruhl. The couple were married August 31, 1951 and they have been happily married for the past 68 years. In 1954, Mic & Joe were blessed with their daughter, Lauri. Mic was an Administrative Assistant for the dental school at the University of Washington – a career she held for more than 20 years. A few of Mic's "favorites" included the color yellow, Mariner's baseball, boating on the Puget Sound and spoiling her great granddaughter, Aubrey. She will always be remembered as a sweet, kind and loving person who made the most amazing pumpkin pies. Mic was preceded in death by her parents, Clair and Nina Haaland; her daughter, Lauri Ruhl; and her brother, Glen Haaland. She is survived by her husband, Joe Ruhl; grandson, Kyle (Meghan) Bahl; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Bahl; siblings, Vonnie (Larry) Forcier, Audrey (Jerry) Cottom & Gary (Carla) Haaland; and her nephew, Jay Costa. Mic will be laid to rest next to her daughter Lauri at Floral Hills Memorial Park in Lynnwood, with a private service on May 8, 2020 at 10:00am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Ruhl family may be shared at the Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills website.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
4256721800
