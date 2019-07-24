Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Catherine (Hutton) Atchison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 15, 1915 - July 3, 2019 Margaret Catherine (Hutton) Atchison, age 104, died peacefully on July 3, 2019 in her home in Ephrata, WA. She was born on June 15, 1915 in Brantford, Ontario, Canada and proudly served in the Canadian Army during WWII. Margaret married her husband of 55 years, William "Bert" Atchison on December 16, 1948. Together they raised five children in Snohomish, WA and were lifetime members of St. John's Episcopal Church. Margaret loved to sew and taught this skill to her daughters. She enjoyed completing knitting projects and gave away many beautiful afghans to family members over the years. She was an active member of the Horseshoe Grange, Soap Lake Garden Club, Columbia Basin Iris Society, and the Masquers Theater Group. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters, and two brothers. She is survived by her children: Brooks Atchison (Glenda), Caroline Novak, Albert Atchison (Aliene), Belinda Chambers, and Bill Hutton. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and will be missed by family and friends. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Abbey View Memorial Park, 3601 Alaska Road in Brier, WA. Memorial service to follow at Horseshoe Grange. In lieu of flowers, remembrance can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.



