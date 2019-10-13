Margaret Gaston Cooper March 14, 1929 - Sept. 27, 2019 Margaret Gaston Cooper passed away at home in University Place, WA on September 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Margaret was born to Ozro Frank and Agnes (Fleming) Gaston March 14, 1929 in Seattle. She grew up with brother, Robert (Bob) in Mukilteo and Everett, WA. She graduated from Everett High in 1947 and Pacific University in 1951. Margaret married Bernard Cooper of Everett in 1951. She taught first grade at Lowell Elementary in Everett 1951-1955. She continued as an educator as she raised her family in Raymond and Tacoma, WA, retiring from Bethel Schools in 1987. Margaret was a devoted Christian. She was a longtime member and elder at Bethany Presbyterian Church Tacoma. Margaret is survived by her husband, Bernard; their five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on October 19, 2019 at Bethany Presbyterian Church In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bethany Presbyterian Church 4420 N. 41st St, Tacoma, WA 98407. Please sign guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019