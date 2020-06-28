On June 1, our cherished mother, aunt, grandma and Gigi peacefully passed away with her family by her side.
Jean was born in Nome, Alaska, to Charles and Muriel Dustin. The Dustin Family moved to Seattle by steamship in 1933. Her father was a gold miner who went to Papua New Guinea for work, while her mother worked at Alaska Brokers selling supplies to the gold miners in Alaska.
She attended school in Seattle and graduated from Holy Names Academy.
On May 1, 1947, Jean married the love of her life, Robert Melville Dodge. A devoted wife of a Seattle police officer, Bob and Jean lived in Seattle for many years. In 1961, they and their children moved to Edmonds. After Bob retired as Sheriff of Snohomish County, they relocated to Marysville in 1994.
Jean was known for her hospitality and kind, gentle and gracious spirit. Their real love was their beach house at Mission Beach. At any time, if anyone dropped by, Jean could whip up hors d'oeuvres and a dinner for her friends.
She is survived by her children, Linda Williams (Dale), Robin Lang (Van), Cheryl Hardesty (Ken) and Bob Dodge (Lori).
She loved all of her 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren (who called her Gigi), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to restrictions on large gatherings, a private family burial will be held soon and a celebration of her wonderful life will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Everett Gospel Mission, Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) or a charity of your choice. August 26, 1926 - June 1, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.