1/1
Margaret Elaine Spoerhase
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Elaine Spoerhase, 96, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was the youngest child of Alex and Marie Blacken Spoerhase. She graduated from Arlington High School class of 1941. She was a retail sales clerk in Arlington for 28 years. Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Ernest and Ralph Spoerhase, and sister Mildred Spoerhase. Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn (Jack) Hoggarth and her grandson, Trent. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery under the direction of Weller Funeral Home. March 18, 1924 - September 10, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA 98223-1323
3604352509
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved