Margaret Elaine Spoerhase, 96, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was the youngest child of Alex and Marie Blacken Spoerhase. She graduated from Arlington High School class of 1941. She was a retail sales clerk in Arlington for 28 years. Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Ernest and Ralph Spoerhase, and sister Mildred Spoerhase. Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn (Jack) Hoggarth and her grandson, Trent. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery under the direction of Weller Funeral Home. March 18, 1924 - September 10, 2020