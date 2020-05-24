May 31, 1922 - May 9, 2020 Margaret Fern Leighton (Peggy), 97, of Warm Beach, Washington, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington. Her daughter, Diane, was by her side, and Peggy is now in the hands of her Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and infant son, Dale. She was born on May 31, 1922 to Frank and Clare Carr of Lake Stevens, Washington. She graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1940. In 1942 she married Jack M. Leighton of Granite Falls, Washington. They were married for 63 years before Jack's passing in 2005. She was a military wife, so, between Jack's military and civil service careers, they moved a total of 28 times, always coming back to the Seattle or Stanwood, Washington areas. Their final home, since 1980, was at Warm Beach. They had owned this beachfront property since 1952. Together they built a small cabin, which, over time, was expanded into a beautiful retirement home. Peggy was a loving Christian woman who served her God and church her whole life. She especially loved working with young children. She and Dad were decades-long members of the Cedarhome Baptist Church in Stanwood. She was also an avid Artist, painting in many media and belonging to many Art Associations in New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. She also taught painting in some of the local area Senior Centers. She is survived by three children: Diane Segars, Michael Leighton, and Barbara Bluemel. She also had six grandchildren: Eric Bluemel, Andrew Segars, Timothy Segars, Joshua Segars, Daniel Segars, and Joseph Segars. She also had two great-grandchildren: Katelyn and Jordon Bluemel. Peggy was an avid gardener. She loved having a vegetable garden, orchard, and as much flower bed area as she could clear. Even after moving to Mountain Glen Retirement Community in Mount Vernon (2018), she had her little apartment loaded with plants of all sorts, always looked for space for one more. She was lucky to spend the last few months of her life living with her daughter, Diane, and grandson, Joe, in their Mount Vernon home, getting all the love and attention she needed. A small family graveside service was held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on May 18, 2020. We hope to have a Memorial Service in the near future. If you would like to give a memorial in her name, her favorite charities were Village Missions, Shared Hope International and Youth Dynamics.