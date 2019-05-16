Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lee Nash. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Lee Anderson Nash July 12, 1927 - May 10, 2019 Margaret Lee Nash passed peacefully at the age of 91 on May 10, 2019, with her family nearby. She wanted everyone to know that she truly appreciated all the love and support she received from friends and family especially during her later years. After graduating from Snohomish High School in 1945, she attended WSU in Pullman as long as finances allowed. She married her high school sweetheart, Leonard Nash in 1946, after he returned from WWII. Margy and Len continued to raise their family in the Snohomish, WA region. She was a wonderful and caring mother. Even with all the challenges of raising her daughter, Sara, who had cerebral palsy and was quadriplegic, Margy managed to spread her love and support equally among her children. In addition to family, Margy's life was filled with friends, playing Bridge, antique collecting and reading. She is preceded in death by her husband, Len; her grandson, Andy Nash; and her daughter, Sara. Margy leaves behind her daughter, Susan Pettibone; her three sons, Richard, James, and Christopher; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service for family only, followed by a remembrance reception at Evergreen Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to include friends that would like to share memories of Margy and celebrate her life with us. The family prefers that in lieu of flowers, a donation be sent to United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) in memory of her daughter, Sara.





