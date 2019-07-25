Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Leola Jones "Peggy" Cochran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 23, 1928-July 11, 2019 Margaret "Peggy" Leola Jones Cochran passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Anderson, IN on September 23, 1928. With an adventurous spirit she left the midwest with her husband and children and arrived in Seattle, WA in 1964. In 1970, Peggy moved to Bothell, WA where she worked diligently to create a warm home for her family, family friends, and many family pets. She worked at the University of Washington beginning in 1965 until her retirement in 1995. Her loyal service as assistant to the Dean of Students earned her the respect of many within the Physiological School of Nursing. Throughout her life, Peggy was a faithful member of the Church of the Brethren. For the last 55 years she belonged to the Olympic View Church in Seattle. Peggy was the seventh child in a family of 12 children. At the time of her passing she was survived by one younger brother, Norman Jones of Kalamazoo, MI. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Cochran; son, Jonathan; and daughter, Shelly Scott. Survived by her children: son, Timothy (wife, SungHee) of Camano Island, WA; daughter, Connie Murray (husband, Mitch) of Marysville, WA; daughter, Cindy Cochran-Laudermilk (husband, Paul) of Maple Valley, WA; grandchildren: Kristen Naranjo, Sam Cochran, Esther Schaeperkoetter-Cochran, Jacob Schaeperkoetter-Cochran, Suzy Takiguchi, Seth Garner, Suhyun Kim; and four great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Olympic View Community Church, 425 NE 95th St., Seattle, WA 98115. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's name may be sent to the church memorial fund.



