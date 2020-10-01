Margaret Louise Caraway Watson passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on September 25, 2020.

She was born on March 6, 1926, in Inglewood, California to Cyrus Wheat Hadley and Eva Madaline Dilts Hadley.

Margaret graduated from Inglewood High School in California in 1943. Having enough credits to graduate, she left high school six months early to work at Prudential Mortgage Company in Los Angeles, California.

She married Ralph Arthur Caraway at the First Baptist Church in Inglewood on January 11, 1946.

After 54 years together, Ralph passed away on October 15, 2000 in Arlington, Washington. After nine years, Margaret met and married John Watson on June 5, 2009 at Smokey Point Community Church in Arlington, Washington. John passed away on February 22, 2020.

Margaret spent several years as the Caterer at the YMCA in Inglewood, California. She moved on to work at the Automobile Club of Southern California at its headquarters in Los Angeles from 1969 to 1981. After holding several positions, she retired as a Corporate Legal Secretary. After retirement, she and Ralph moved to Arlington, Washington, to be close to family. She lived in her home in Arlington for 40 years and passed away there as she wished.

Above all else, she cherished her family, her church family, and all her wonderful friends and neighbors. It is because of your love for her that she was able to stay in her own home until she drew her final breath. Please know that she loved you all and can't wait to give you a great big "Margaret" hug when we are reunited together with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Rex) Springer and son Kenneth (Shelia) Caraway, grandchildren Stacy (Justen) Smith, Daniel (Catherine) Springer, Brynn (Scott) Suter and Kyle (Heather) Hoglund and nine great-grandchildren Jessica Smith, Rebecca Smith, Stephanie Springer, Zachary Springer, Nolan Hoglund, Cole Hoglund, Ethan Hoglund, Kara (Childers) Cheeks and Nathan Childers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, at Weller Funeral Home, 327 North MacLeod Avenue, Arlington, WA.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Smokey Point Community Church, P.O. Box 3247, Arlington, WA. 98223.

