Margaret Mary "Peggy" Middlebrook was born to William Walsh and Geraldine McCarthy on February 7, 1951. The eighth of 15 children, she was still able to pull off several "firsts". She was the first girl in her family with her own bike (breaking the previous boys-only precept), the first to found her own business, the first (and only) child to go twice to the 1964 World's Fair (getting two rides in the Bubble-ator), and now the first of the 15 siblings to pass on to whatever comes after life, joining her beloved husband, Rick on September 20, his birthday. She died at Evergreen Hospice, listening to good tunes, surrounded by her daughters and two of her grandchildren. Peggy was raised in a large Irish Catholic family in West Seattle where she honed her wry, irreverent sense of humor and gained her love of books. Although she lost her own mom tragically young, that didn't stop her from forging ahead, going to college and moving out to share an apartment with her sisters, Ellen and Colleen. At 22 she met Rick Middlebrook, who would become the love of her life. After that, their lives revolved around each other. They married when she was 23 and, along with Rick, she gained a whole new family through his children, Lisa, Terri Ann, and Richard. She was well-loved by Rick's mom, Lilly, and his sisters, Pat, Marley, and Sooze, with whom she became good friends. In 1978 she and Rick started a successful business, Aces Four Construction, a sewer and underground utility company still known today for their quality and trustworthiness. A short time later she and Rick had children of their own, two daughters, Tracy and Reagan. Managing the office out of their home, Peggy was both a stay-at-home mom and a career woman. She took time out every afternoon to read stories to her daughters, instilling her lifetime love of books. She was vocal about her politics and stood up for what she believed, passing her rebellious streak and political activism to her children, too. Peggy loved Seattle sports, especially the Mariners and the Sounders, and she and Rick were often to be found cheering them on from the stands or at home. But she was happiest just sitting next to Rick, no matter the circumstances. As Tracy put it, their Bucket List items (which were assiduously checked off in the years before they died) were just being next to each other in the slightly prettier surroundings of Hawaii and Cannon Beach. She lived a full and complete life, leaving nothing unfinished or unsaid. Her final words were being playful with her daughters, hearing their laughter in the hospice and knowing they included her. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Rick and is survived by her children, Reagan Middlebrook, Tracy Middlebrook, Richard Middlebrook, Terri Ann Charpentier; her grandchildren, Gisele Charpentier, Bence Horvath, Julian Horvath, Nichole Crane, Michael Crane; her great-grandchildren, Miranda Glassburn, Ava Glassburn; her 14 siblings, their spouses, and their progeny too numerous to count. A potluck memorial is being held Sunday October 15, 2019 at 3pm at the Richmond Masonic Temple in Shoreline, WA. Feel free to wear something colorful. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Page Ahead Children's Literacy Program, spreading bibliophilia in her honor.



Margaret Mary "Peggy" Middlebrook was born to William Walsh and Geraldine McCarthy on February 7, 1951. The eighth of 15 children, she was still able to pull off several "firsts". She was the first girl in her family with her own bike (breaking the previous boys-only precept), the first to found her own business, the first (and only) child to go twice to the 1964 World's Fair (getting two rides in the Bubble-ator), and now the first of the 15 siblings to pass on to whatever comes after life, joining her beloved husband, Rick on September 20, his birthday. She died at Evergreen Hospice, listening to good tunes, surrounded by her daughters and two of her grandchildren. Peggy was raised in a large Irish Catholic family in West Seattle where she honed her wry, irreverent sense of humor and gained her love of books. Although she lost her own mom tragically young, that didn't stop her from forging ahead, going to college and moving out to share an apartment with her sisters, Ellen and Colleen. At 22 she met Rick Middlebrook, who would become the love of her life. After that, their lives revolved around each other. They married when she was 23 and, along with Rick, she gained a whole new family through his children, Lisa, Terri Ann, and Richard. She was well-loved by Rick's mom, Lilly, and his sisters, Pat, Marley, and Sooze, with whom she became good friends. In 1978 she and Rick started a successful business, Aces Four Construction, a sewer and underground utility company still known today for their quality and trustworthiness. A short time later she and Rick had children of their own, two daughters, Tracy and Reagan. Managing the office out of their home, Peggy was both a stay-at-home mom and a career woman. She took time out every afternoon to read stories to her daughters, instilling her lifetime love of books. She was vocal about her politics and stood up for what she believed, passing her rebellious streak and political activism to her children, too. Peggy loved Seattle sports, especially the Mariners and the Sounders, and she and Rick were often to be found cheering them on from the stands or at home. But she was happiest just sitting next to Rick, no matter the circumstances. As Tracy put it, their Bucket List items (which were assiduously checked off in the years before they died) were just being next to each other in the slightly prettier surroundings of Hawaii and Cannon Beach. She lived a full and complete life, leaving nothing unfinished or unsaid. Her final words were being playful with her daughters, hearing their laughter in the hospice and knowing they included her. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Rick and is survived by her children, Reagan Middlebrook, Tracy Middlebrook, Richard Middlebrook, Terri Ann Charpentier; her grandchildren, Gisele Charpentier, Bence Horvath, Julian Horvath, Nichole Crane, Michael Crane; her great-grandchildren, Miranda Glassburn, Ava Glassburn; her 14 siblings, their spouses, and their progeny too numerous to count. A potluck memorial is being held Sunday October 15, 2019 at 3pm at the Richmond Masonic Temple in Shoreline, WA. Feel free to wear something colorful. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Page Ahead Children's Literacy Program, spreading bibliophilia in her honor. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 6, 2019

