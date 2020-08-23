After a courageous 8-year battle with breast cancer, Margie Norden-Wood died at home on July 26, 2020 in her husband's arms.

Margie was born and spent most of her young life in Seattle. She graduated from Franklin High School and then graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in teaching. She went on to teach elementary students in Shoreline; Edmonds; Vancouver, Washington; and Everett school districts. Margie was a master teacher loved by students, parents, and co-workers. She was passionate about her teaching and equally passionate about mentoring new teachers. Student teachers assigned to her classroom quickly found that they had struck gold. She was a proud Union member and was actively involved her whole career. In 1987, she was named Washington Teacher of the Year by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. After 30 years in the classroom, Margie retired and went to work at Western Washington University training future teachers. Margie retired for good in 2013 after 42 years as an educator.

The world lost a wonderful person when Margie passed away. Caring, compassionate, and thoughtful are words everyone who knew her would use. For example, years ago Margie started ending phone calls and conversations with family and friends with the words "I love you." It was awkward for a time, but soon she was getting "I love you" right back. She never missed recognizing a birthday, anniversary, or any other special event. Margie was adored by countless friends, students, co-workers, and family members.

Margie loved cut flowers, candles and anything that had to do with Peace. She loved living in Edmonds and loved her vacation home on Lake Roesiger. She was a Democrat through and through and gave generously to candidates across the country. Travelling to Mexico and Hawaii were a source of joy for her.

Margie is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, David Wood; her son, Brennan Norden (Kasilof, Alaska); brother, John Sample (Edmonds); sister, Barbara Kelley (Goodyear, Arizona); stepson, Ryan Wood, daughter-in-law, Desiree Wood, and granddaughter, Dylan Wood (all West Seattle). There are also numerous brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Margie spent 8 years being treated for breast cancer. Luckily, she was referred to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. The kind, compassionate, and dedicated staff made her journey dignified and hopeful. Her family can't thank them enough. In lieu of flowers a donation to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance would be most appreciated.

Per Margie's request there will be no service, just a small family gathering to spread her ashes at Lake Roesiger.

August 25, 1945 - July 26, 2020